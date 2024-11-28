230 Golfers Gear Up for the NCBA Golf Series 2024 Grand Finale at Muthaiga Golf Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – All is set for the 2024 NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale this Friday, November 29th, at the 18-hole Muthaiga Golf Club.

The highly anticipated event will bring together more than 230 golfers from across the East African region who triumphed during the qualifying phase at their clubs for the ultimate showdown, competing for the series’ top honours in the overall, men’s, ladies’, and junior categories.

The finale promises an exciting conclusion to this year’s series, with winners in various divisions set to walk away with substantial prizes. The top three winners – Overall winner, Men Winner and Lady winner will each bag an NCBA Unit Trust worth KES 120,000.

Additionally, golfers will have the opportunity to win a Toyota FJ Cruiser, courtesy of Khushi Motors, for achieving a hole-in-one on the thirteenth hole of the par-71 course during the tournament.

Since the series teed off in March 2024 at the Kenya Railway Golf Club, more than 3,500 golfers have participated in the 34 tournaments held across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda as the series expanded further in the region following the inclusion of Rwanda in the series.

Wambui Gitonga, the 2022 Ladies Winner from Limuru Country Club, who was among the winners of a fully funded trip to the renowned Fancourt Golf Estate in South Africa, will be among the competitors to observe.

She will be joined by Mary Karano from Vetlab, who is expected to pursue further success for the second time, having participated in the same event last year.

Speaking ahead of the finale, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said: “The Grand Finale marks the culmination of a very successful series this year that has evolved further featuring an impressive 34 tournaments held across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and—for the first time—Rwanda.

Our tournaments brought together 3,000+ golfers, underscoring our vision of leveraging sport as a unifying force and a platform for shared experiences. It has been more than just a sporting event, offering a platform that brought people together, fostering a strong golfing community.

Environment conservation, too, has been at the heart of our efforts. We partnered with host clubs across the Series to donate indigenous tree seedlings, contributing to our ambitious target of planting 10 million trees by 2030.

We remain committed to supporting golf in the region and we look forward to hosting the golfers on Friday and experiencing a skill round of golf.”

The series’ grand finale, now in its 4th edition, is marking a return to the home of golf for the second time since its inception.

The inaugural edition’s grand finale was held at the Karen Country Club in 2021, before moving to Muthaiga Golf Club the following year, then Sigona Golf Club last year.