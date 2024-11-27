‘I felt a bit like England’s scapegoat’ – Bellingham

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, November 27 – Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham says he has got his smile back after “feeling a bit like the scapegoat” for England’s failure to win Euro 2024 in the summer.

Bellingham scored England’s first goal of the tournament in a 1-0 victory against Serbia, before scoring a 95th-minute overhead-kick equaliser against Slovakia to save Gareth Southgate’s side from elimination in the last 16.

England were eventually defeated 2-1 by Spain as they lost their second European Championship final in three years.

England were accused of playing too conservatively in Germany, with Bellingham in particular the target of what he described as a “pile on” from critics.

“I lost my smile a lot playing for England after the Euros as I felt I was a little mistreated compared to what I contributed,” Bellingham said before Real Madrid’s Champions League meeting with Liverpool.

“[The] smile is back [now].

“I think it was a bit harsh on me. I felt a bit like the scapegoat. Maybe I felt a bit sorry for myself.

“I felt I contributed some pretty big moments, but it felt like the whole world was crumbling down on me, especially in the three days after the final. It wasn’t a nice feeling.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘My nan didn’t want to leave the house’

Bellingham addressed reports that he refused to speak to the media during the tournament.

“That was reported in a way that made it sound like I think I’m above it, but it’s not that at all,” he said.

“I had some personal things going on where journalists had gone to see members of my family while I was at the tournament, my grandparents.

“I don’t think that’s fair, it crosses the line of respect. That’s where I took it a little bit personally and decided I would just focus on the football and let that do the talking, instead of talking in the press to people that seemingly don’t respect me.

“My family comes first – my nan didn’t want to leave her house for the whole summer.

“Maybe I should have communicated that so people understood my situation, but that was a little bit more personal to me so that’s why I decided to keep my mouth shut.”

How is Bellingham doing this season?

Bellingham and Real Madrid have made a mixed start to the 2024-25 campaign, with Los Blancos struggling to match the pace set by rivals Barcelona in La Liga, although they have cut Barca’s lead at the top of the table to four points having played a game less.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bellingham has scored two goals and provided four assists in 14 games in all competitions, down from the 14 goals he scored in his first 15 appearances for the club last season.

The midfielder missed England’s first two outings following Euro 2024 – Nations League victories against Finland and the Republic of Ireland – but has started all four matches since.

Earlier this month he set up three goals in England’s 5-0 defeat of the Republic of Ireland at Wembley that secured promotion to League A of the Nations League.

Bellingham came third in the 2024 Ballon d’Or behind Madrid team-mate Vinicius Junior and winner Rodri of Manchester City.