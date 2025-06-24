Moraa Backs Faith Kipyegon to succeed in ‘Breaking4

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – World Champion in the women’s 800m, Mary Moraa is confident Faith Kipyegon will write history on Thursday when she attempts to become the first woman to run a mile under four minutes.

Moraa, said Kipyegon, is an inspiration to many upcoming and elite athletes who will be looking to emulate her.

The curated event will take place in Paris at Stade Charlety under the sponsorship of apparel manufacturer Nike.

“I wish Faith all the best, I pray God gives her strength and she runs the time that she targets, I trust in you (Faith), bring it home. As Eliud Kipchoge said No human is limited, so if Faith makes that history, it will encourage us,” the Olympic bronze medallist said.

The ‘Breaking4: Faith Kipyegon vs the 4-minute mile’ mirrors another challenge by Kipchoge – the INEOS 1:59 Challenge – where the two-time Olympic champion made history as the first athlete to run a marathon under two hours in Vienna, Austria in 2019.

From an equipment point of view, Kipyegon will benefit from the most modern sports kit with top-range technologies to enhance her attempt at a world record.

They include custom-designed footwear (Nike Victory Elite FK spikes), which have been personalised according to the athlete’s preferences.

Kipyegon will also don aerodynamic apparel that includes a Bespoke flysuit, 3-D aeronodes, and Nike Flyweb bra.

Furthermore, Kipyegon will benefit from pacing technology, including a wavelight system to enable her to stay on schedule for the attempt as well as a team of human pacers moving in a V-formation.

With these technologies in her corner, Kipyegon will enter the track as a sure bet for the sub-four attempt.