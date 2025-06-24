Kifaru top NPCA Women T10 League as Chui, Duma follow

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – After jointly leading the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Women’s T10 League log on the opening weekend, Kifaru Chargers have finally broken away from their adversaries in awesome fashion.

Led by national team player Esther Wachira, Kifaru dealt Chui Champs a 6-wicket blow on Sunday and Simba Titans by 4 wickets on Saturday to sit atop the seven-team competition with 8 points.

In so doing, Kifaru bolstered their chances of claiming the coveted NPCA title, although it’s still early days.

Wachira was declared the player of the match in their match against Chui Champs at Sir Ali Sunday after she smacked a cool 44 off 34 balls, with 7 boundaries to her credit.

Kifaru won the toss and opted to field first. Chui then managed 65 for 3 in 10,0 overs. In reply, Kifaru hit 66 for 4 to carry the day.

Other scorers for Kifaru were Marion Okira (6 off 7 balls), Murti Patel (2 off 5 balls), and Nancy Wabwire (3 off 7 balls).

Veronica Abuga was the star player for Chui after she smacked 32 off 22 balls before she was caught out by Wachira.

Meanwhile, Chui Champs and Duma Strikers tie on 4points, but the former has a slight edge on Net Run Rate.

But Kifaru and Chui savor the advantage of having played four matches with Duma Strikers and Farasi Force three apiece.

It will be interesting, though, to see how the competition pans out, by and large, as the league wears on.

On the bat, competition is stiff with Chui’s Abuga topping 149 runs from 4 innings at an average of 49.67.

Wachira is placed second with 116 runs, also from 4 innings at an average of 58.00. Wachira has also made a total of 9 dismissals with 4 catches.

Weekend Results /NPCA Women’s Cricket T10 League 2025

■■Ruaraka Sports Club Ground Nairobi-Sunday: DUMA STRIKERS 88/3 (10.0); SIMBA TITANS 72/4 (10.0) -DUMA STRIKERS won by 16 runs

■Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground Nairobi Sunday: CHUI CHAMPS 65/3(10.0); KIFARU CHARGERS 66/4 (9.4)- KIFARU CHARGERS won by 6 wickets

■Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, Nairobi Sunday: FARASI FORCE 67/5 (10.0); TWIGA WARRIORS 68/1 (8.5)- TWIGA WARRIORS won by 7 wickets

■Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground, Nairobi, Sunday: KIFARU CHARGERS (10.0)/ CHUI CHAMPS (10.0) KIFARU CHARGERS won by 14 runs

■Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground, Nairobi, Saturday: SIMBA TITANS 60/8 (10.0); KIFARU CHARGERS 61/6 (10.0) -KIFARU CHARGERS won by 4 wickets

■Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground, Nairobi, Saturday: CHUI CHAMPS 93/0 (10.0) /FARASI FORCE 90/2 (10.0) CHUI CHAMPS won by 3 runs

Points table

1. Kifaru chargers 8points (NRR 0.522)

2. Chui Champs 4points (NRR 0.613)

3. Duma Strikers 4points (NRR 0.541)

4. Farasi Force 2points (NRR 0.522)

5. Twiga Warriors 2 points (NRR -1.479)

6. Ndovu Power 0 (NRR -0.400)

7. Simba Titans 0(NRR -1.299)