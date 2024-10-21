Junior Starlets show brave fight before going down to Korea DPR

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Kenya’s Junior Starlets showed immense fighting spirit especially in the second half, but still came short, losing their second match at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup to Korea DPR in Santiago.

A brace from So Ryu-gyong deflated the Kenyan girls’ ambition for a historic first ever win, and have now quashed their ambitions of making it to the knockout phase of the competition.

In the first half, the Koreans were dominant and Ryu-gyong opened the scoring after just eight minutes when he powered a shot from the edge of the box off a tee from Ho Kyong. Junior Starlets skipper Elizabeth Ochaka tackles Korea DPR’s striker Ho Kyong. PHOTO/FKF

The same pair would combine again for the second goal, this time the final product coming off some intricate play in the final third, opening up the Junior Starlets defense for Ryu-gyong to slam past keeper Velma Abwire.

Starlets survived several other attempts with Cho Yon A and Kyong hitting the crossbar.

In the second half, just as they did against England, Kenya came back stronger and should have had at least an effort on target when Valerie Nekesa was sent through on goal on the right, but her shot rolled across the face of goal. Junior Starlets; Marion Serenge battles for the ball with Korea DPR’s Choe Yon A. PHOTO/FKF

Korea then mounted pressure late on and were awarded with the third, Ri Kuk-hyang looping a header past the keeper with four minutes to play.

While Kenya are eliminated, Kore join England into the knockout phase, after the latter thrashed Mexico 4-2 in their second group match.

Kenya and Mexico will face off in the final group match on Wednesday and the Junior Starlets will be seeking to punch in a morale boosting win to bow out with some pride.