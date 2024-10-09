Kenya faces South Sudan as CAF releases draw for 2025 CHAN qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Despite having already qualified as hosts, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will play in the qualifiers of the 2025 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), with Kenya being drawn to play South Sudan in the first round.

Tanzania have been drawn to take on Sudan while Uganda, who are the highest ranked team in the CECAFA region, have been exempted from playing the opening round.

There are 11 teams which have been drawn in the qualification process, with only one ticket available for collection as the region already has three representatives.

Should Kenya win the first round against the South Sudanese, they will take on the winner between Djibouti and Rwanda in the second and final round of qualification.

The first leg matches of the opening round are scheduled for October 25-27 while the second leg matches will be played between November 1-3. The second round matches will be played between December 20-22 for the first leg and 27-29 for the second leg.

The tournament is strictly for players who ply their trade in their respective countries.

The final tournament will be played between February 1-28.