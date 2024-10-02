Chapa Dimba MVP Marion Serenge eager to grace FIFA World Cup in the Dominican Republic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – As Kenya inches closer to writing history playing at her maiden FIFA World Cup, Safaricom Chapa Dimba starlet Marion Serenge is looking forward to make her dream come true when the global Under-17 women’s football bonanza kick-off October 16 in the Dominican Republic.

Marion, a Safaricom Chapa Dimba Western Region Most Valuable Player with Brenda Girls, alongside her Junior Starlets’ team-mates are now eager to grace the World Cup after completing a two-week boot camp in Spain that saw them thrash Valencia CF 4-1, then played to a 1-1 draw with Portugal and wrap-up with a 4-1 victory Intercity CF. Marion Serenge with a trophy after being named the most valuable player during the Safaricom Chapa Dimba season four Western Regional final at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

A KCSE candidate at Archbishop Njenga Girls’ High School in Kakamega, Marion scored one of the two goals in Junior Starlets’ 2-0 home win, which cemented a 5-0 aggregate victory over Burundi in the fourth and final round of the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

“Football has changed my life. When I was scouted in Chapa Dimba and called up to the national team, it was the fulfilment of a dream. My other dream is to play professionally in Europe. I am on a journey to achieve my dreams. So far, football has helped me greatly. I am now World Cup-bound, which is beyond my wildest dreams,” Marion underscored.

“It was my first time scoring for the national team. I was so happy that my goal helped take Kenya to the World Cup,” Marion recalled. Marion Serenge dribbles the ball during the Safaricom Chapa Dimba season four Western Regional finals against Brenda girls at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega

The soft-spoken teenager took football with seriousness two years ago after being supported and encouraged by her dad, Fred Serenge, who has been the football coach at Archbishop Njenga Girls for the past 24 years.

“It’s a rare situation that you find on one side, you’re a parent and on the other side, you’re a coach, at the same time, you are also a mentor. One thing I like about Marion is her self-drive. Initially, I can’t say she was a very top player, but through her commitment in terms of training and with my guidance, she has rapidly scaled great heights,” Marion’s father said.

He added, “It has been a whirlwind 24 months for Marion who professes a love for the French language, which she is studying for in her KCSE exams. She also has a liking for Spain, a country she visited as part of the Talanta Hela Under-19 side and where the Junior Starlets will camp for training ahead of the FIFA World Cup.”

Numerous material benefits have also resulted from her blossoming talent. In June 2024, Kenyan sports journalists feted Marion as the month’s sports personality. She also upgraded her family’s TV to a 55-inch through proceeds from football, much to her father’s delight. Marion Serenge (left) having a conversation with her father Fred Serenge (Right) at the training camp ahead of the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Serenge name has a football pedigree in the country. Fred, who played for the national football team Harambee Stars and who also had stints with AFC Leopards and Kenya Breweries FC (now Tusker FC) in his heyday, was clear about his goals.

“I have developed people’s children. I have made big names. I have actually been able to change people’s lives, and I felt I could also impact the same in my child, Marion.”

Marion’s grandfather played for Kenya in The Gossage Cup, the precursor to the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup; her uncles turned out for Harambee Stars and her elder brother currently plays in Kenya’s top-flight league.

With her historic exploits with the Junior Starlets, young Marion, who hopes to play professionally in Europe after completing her high school education, now has bragging rights within the extended Serenge family.

Watch the video below to see how she balances football success with being a KCSE candidate and her advice to a young girl dreaming of a career in football.