Commonwealth Games president to visit Kenya for one-of-a-kind summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28 – Commonwealth Games Federation President Chris Jenkins is among guests set to grace the Commonwealth Sport Africa and Europe Regional Meeting, set for October 7-8 in Mombasa.

A statement from the Commonwealth Games Association of Kenya (CGA) indicates that the meeting, featuring representatives from 30 countries worldwide, gears towards strengthening the Commonwealth Games movement.

“Key objectives include celebrating Commonwealth culture, strengthening relationships within the Commonwealth family, planning for a successful 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and aligning on CGA purpose and regional goals,” the statement indicates.

It is the second such meeting this year following another one in Maldives in September 22-23 where participants laid down the modalities for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

CGA is optimistic the meeting will have far-reaching impact on the Commonwealth and Olympics movement in Kenya.

“Hosting this event aligns with NOC-K’s mission to promote culture, embrace diversity, and open doors for Kenya to host more international sporting events,” the association said.

Other VIPs expected at the two-day session include Commonwealth Games CEO CEO Katie Sadleir, Sports Cabinet Secretary Hon. Murkomen, and Commonwealth Games Association-Kenya, President Dr. Paul Tergat.

