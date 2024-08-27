Kenyan women through to next stage of Women’s Under 19 World Cup Qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 27 – Kenya advanced to Division 1 of the Women’s Under 19 World Cup qualifiers despite losing by two wickets to Malawi in their last match of Division 2 in Kigali, Rwanda on Tuesday evening.

Once again, the Kenyans won the toss and elected to bat, with Kreeshna Mehta taking to the pitch.

The opening batswoman was, however, unable to replicate her excellent performances against Mozambique and Eswatini – where she accumulated 116 and 93 runs respectively.

She could only muster eight runs off 20 balls before her dismissal by Lucy Malino.

Captain Melvin Khagoitsa was Kenya’s best batter, coming up to 56 runs off 37 balls before she was bowled out by Alinafe Alfonso.

Eventually, the home girls set a total of 109/8, a target that the southern Africans easily chased down to reach 110/8 in 19.2 overs.

It was Kenya’s first loss in the round-robin tournament in which they have been imperious against Eswatini, Botswana, Mozambique and Sierra Leone.

Both Malawi and Kenya will now proceed to the Division 1 qualifiers where they meet Rwanda, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The T20 Under 19 Women’s Cricket World Cup will be held next year in Malaysia.