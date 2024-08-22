Moraa resumes winning ways with triumph at Lausanne Diamond League - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mary Moraa competing at the Olympic Games in Paris. PHOTO/Kelly Ayodi

Athletics

Moraa resumes winning ways with triumph at Lausanne Diamond League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 22 – Olympics 800m bronze medalist Mary Moraa cruised to an easy win in the women’s race at the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday night.

Moraa clocked 1:57.91 in first place, ahead of the English pair of Georgia Bell (1:58.53) and Jemma Reekie (1:58.73) in second and third respectively.

The race was her third in the Diamond League this season, following Doha and Prefontaine in Oregon, respectively.

She clocked 1:57.91 to win in Qatar in mid-May before timing 1:56.71 to finish second at the Prefontaine Classic.

Chepngetich makes podium

At the same time, African Games 10,000m champion Janeth Chepngetich clocked a season’s best of 8:23.48 to finish second in the women’s 3000m.

Ethiopia’s Welteji Diribe took top honours after clocking a meet record and personal best of 8:21.50 as her countrywoman Tsigie Gebreselama took third place in a personal best of 8:24.40.

Chepngetich expressed hope that her performance on the night is a precursor to greater things for the rest of the season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The race was very though, but I gave it my all, tried to do my best and I´m very happy with the result. I´m really happy and blessed to have run my season best here in Lausanne and I hope for the best for the rest of the season and my preparation,” the 26-year-old said.

Chepngetich missed out on the Paris Olympics after clocking 15:00.34 to finish fourth in the women’s 5000m at the national trials in June.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved