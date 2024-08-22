Moraa resumes winning ways with triumph at Lausanne Diamond League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 22 – Olympics 800m bronze medalist Mary Moraa cruised to an easy win in the women’s race at the Lausanne Diamond League on Thursday night.

Moraa clocked 1:57.91 in first place, ahead of the English pair of Georgia Bell (1:58.53) and Jemma Reekie (1:58.73) in second and third respectively.

The race was her third in the Diamond League this season, following Doha and Prefontaine in Oregon, respectively.

She clocked 1:57.91 to win in Qatar in mid-May before timing 1:56.71 to finish second at the Prefontaine Classic.

Chepngetich makes podium

At the same time, African Games 10,000m champion Janeth Chepngetich clocked a season’s best of 8:23.48 to finish second in the women’s 3000m.

Ethiopia’s Welteji Diribe took top honours after clocking a meet record and personal best of 8:21.50 as her countrywoman Tsigie Gebreselama took third place in a personal best of 8:24.40.

Chepngetich expressed hope that her performance on the night is a precursor to greater things for the rest of the season.

“The race was very though, but I gave it my all, tried to do my best and I´m very happy with the result. I´m really happy and blessed to have run my season best here in Lausanne and I hope for the best for the rest of the season and my preparation,” the 26-year-old said.

Chepngetich missed out on the Paris Olympics after clocking 15:00.34 to finish fourth in the women’s 5000m at the national trials in June.