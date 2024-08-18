‘Bees’ sting Palace despite Toney absence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18 – Brentford started their season with a narrow win over Crystal Palace, despite leaving out striker Ivan Toney over “transfer interest”.

Bryan Mbeumo scored Brentford’s opener in the 29th minute, shortly after Crystal Palace had their own strike controversially ruled out.

Eberechi Eze found the net direct from a wide free-kick, but referee Sam Barrott had already blown his whistle for a foul before the ball crossed the line.

Moments later, Mbeumo put the Bees in front by squeezing the ball beyond Palace keeper Dean Henderson following a mazy run.

The Eagles got a deserved equaliser in the 56th minute when Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock poked Daniel Munoz’s header into his own net, with Odsonne Edouard lurking behind him.

But Brentford scored a 78th-minute winner through Yoane Wissa’s tap-in after Henderson had kept out Nathan Collins.

No Toney, no problem

Brentford’s win came despite manager Thomas Frank telling Sky Sports before kick-off that Toney had been left out of the squad because of “transfer interest” in the England striker.

Asked if Toney has already played his last match for Brentford, Frank said: “Who knows? There is interest. It’s not close.”

If Toney was to leave, replacing his goal threat is likely to be a talking point throughout Brentford’s season.

On Sunday, they were at their ruthless best without him, taking two clinical chances.

Moments after Mbeumo’s opener, Kristoffer Ajer also forced Henderson into a smart save from close range, and Kevin Schade curled a shot narrowly wide just before half-time.

New signing Fabio Carvalho made his debut, coming off the bench in the closing stages.

Brentford’s other summer signing, centre-forward Igor Thiago, remains out until late 2024 after picking up a knee injury in pre-season.

Palace frustrated by disallowed goal

Crystal Palace were unfortunate not to take the lead midway through the first half.

Eze caught Brentford keeper Mark Flekken dozing to find the net with a quickly-taken free-kick, but referee Barrott had spotted a foul by Will Hughes on Collins as the set-piece was struck.

With the whistle blown before the ball had entered the goal, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was unable to intervene and check Hughes’ challenge to potentially overrule the onfield decision.

Palace also had an Edouard goal disallowed for offside at 1-1, with the substitute timing his run forward a fraction too early.

Midfielder Adam Wharton regularly tested Flekken in the second half, and the keeper did well to save a deflected Eze strike in the final moments.

Ultimately, though, Palace were unable find a second breakthrough and fell to a frustrating defeat.