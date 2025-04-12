Who ‘Freshia’ than her? Oduor stars as Lionesses slay Thailand at Challenger Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 12, 2025 – Freshia Oduor scored a hattrick while Stella Wafula netted a brace as the national women’s rugby 7s team beat Thailand to finish third at the third leg of the Challenger Series in Krakow, Poland on Saturday evening.

The Lionesses came into the game off the back of a disappointing 22-10 loss to South Africa in the semi-finals, earlier in the afternoon.

They also had an axe to grind with the Thai who had shocked them 28-12 on Friday afternoon.

The South East Asians — who have garnered a reputation for their piercing runs — drew first blood through Rattanaporn Wittayaronnayut in the first minute.

Wannaree Meechok’s successful conversion put the Thai in the driving seat as Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja’s charges were confronted with a case of deja vu.

Jirawan Chutrakun — who had shred the Kenyans in their pool encounter — came back to haunt them when she fended off Stella Wafula and Sinaida Nyachio for the second try of the game.

Wounded by the two tries, the Lionesses sprang into action and laid siege on their opponents’ 22.

It finally bore fruit in the sixth minute as Wafula bulldozed her way down the left flank to go over the white chalk for the first try.

In added time of the first half, it was soon 12-10 as Wafula went on another slaloming run, doing well to swat aside the last woman standing to touch down on the white chalk.

The Lionesses continued with the same intensity in the second half, going on the hunt from the first whistle.

Freshia Oduor — star in their victory over Colombia — rose to the occasion once again.

A dummy at the edge of the try line by Nyachio who then laid it off to Oduor who went over with glee for 15-12 lead.

Kenya’s curse with the conversions, however, continued with Grace Adhiambo failing to put the ball between the posts.

It was 20-12 in the 12th minute as Oduor added a second, with Nyachio unsuccessful with the conversion.

The Thai threatened a comeback; Narathip Maneesai pulling a try back in the 13th minute before Meechok converted successfully between the posts.

However, all the hard work was undone by yellow cards to Dion Akwaja and Chutranuk.

It was an advantage that Lionesses gleefully accepted as Oduor put the gloss on a fine performance with her third try at the death — Nyachio converting successfully for the extras.

Lionesses will now turn their attention to the playoffs in Los Angeles on May 3-4 where they stand a golden chance of qualifying for the World Rugby Series for the first time ever.