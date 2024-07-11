Positives but lots to improve on, says Gor coach after Arrows defeat - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor
Gor
Gor Mahia players line up before their match against Red Arrows. PHOTO/CECAFA/X

Football

Positives but lots to improve on, says Gor coach after Arrows defeat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – New Gor Mahia head coach Leo Neiva says he picked lots of positives despite his side’s 1-0 defeat to Zambia’s Red Arrows in their opening group match at the CECAFA Kagame Cup on Wednesday night.

James Chamanga’s second half close range finish proved to be the decider for the Zambian side, the goal handing them a slim 1-0 victory at the Azam Complex in Chamazi.

Being his first match in charge, Neiva said he believes the team has so much room to improve and things will get better once the players grasp his methods and ideas.

“I am very satisfied with the character, the behavior and attitude of the players. They are fighters. We should improve a lot in terms of ball possession, the short passes, movements without the ball and penetration passes,” the coach said after the game.

Needs more time with the team 

Neiva was recently named the club’s head coach and has had just less than a week with the team in training and he believes given more time, they will perform well.

“This is the first game for me. They don’t know me and we need more time to improve together physically and tactically,” said the Brazilian tactician.

Looking back at the defeat to Arrows, the coach admitted the Zambians were better than them especially in the first half, but once he tightened a few bolts at halftime, they played much more like how he would have wanted.

Gor will take on Djibouti side Telecom in their second group stage match on Sunday evening, and they will need to pick a win to keep their quarter final hopes alive.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved