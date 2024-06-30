Kipkurui targets second career medal at World Under 20 Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ishmael Kipkurui crosses the finish line to win the men's 5000m at the national trials for the World Under 20 Championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Kipkurui targets second career medal at World Under 20 Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30 – After booking his slot in the team to the World Under 20 Championships, youngster Ishmael Kipkurui is keen on intensifying his training in search for his second career medal.

Kipkurui says his training will centre on improving on the weak aspects of his running, with his eyes trained firmly on the podium place in Lima, Peru.

“My plan…coming away from here, is to go to camp and intensify the training ahead of the World Under 20. The focus is to improve on the areas that need improvement to ensure that a medal becomes reality,” the 2023 World Cross Country junior champion said.

The 19-year-old clocked 13:42.71 to win the men’s 5000m at the past weekend’s World Under 20 national trials at Nyayo Stadium to book his place on the plane to South America, come August 27-31.

It was the perfect redemption for Kipkurui after missing out on the ticket to the Paris Olympics when he finished a disappointing seventh at the national trials at the same venue, a fortnight ago.

This was despite clocking an impressive 13:34.79.

Kipkurui attributed the disappointing outcome to a nagging injury but described it all as water under the bridge in light of his latest achievement.

“I want to thank God a lot because He has enabled me to get into the team. I had an injury during the national trials for the Olympics and so couldn’t perform well but now the pain has subsided. I am grateful,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It will be Kipkurui’s fourth international competition in Team Kenya singlet following two appearances at the World Cross Country Championships in Australia and Serbia (2023 and 2024), Africa Athletics Senior Championships in Mauritius (2022) and the World Championships in Budapest (2023).

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved