Kipkurui targets second career medal at World Under 20 Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30 – After booking his slot in the team to the World Under 20 Championships, youngster Ishmael Kipkurui is keen on intensifying his training in search for his second career medal.

Kipkurui says his training will centre on improving on the weak aspects of his running, with his eyes trained firmly on the podium place in Lima, Peru.

“My plan…coming away from here, is to go to camp and intensify the training ahead of the World Under 20. The focus is to improve on the areas that need improvement to ensure that a medal becomes reality,” the 2023 World Cross Country junior champion said.

The 19-year-old clocked 13:42.71 to win the men’s 5000m at the past weekend’s World Under 20 national trials at Nyayo Stadium to book his place on the plane to South America, come August 27-31.

It was the perfect redemption for Kipkurui after missing out on the ticket to the Paris Olympics when he finished a disappointing seventh at the national trials at the same venue, a fortnight ago.

This was despite clocking an impressive 13:34.79.

Kipkurui attributed the disappointing outcome to a nagging injury but described it all as water under the bridge in light of his latest achievement.

“I want to thank God a lot because He has enabled me to get into the team. I had an injury during the national trials for the Olympics and so couldn’t perform well but now the pain has subsided. I am grateful,” he said.

It will be Kipkurui’s fourth international competition in Team Kenya singlet following two appearances at the World Cross Country Championships in Australia and Serbia (2023 and 2024), Africa Athletics Senior Championships in Mauritius (2022) and the World Championships in Budapest (2023).