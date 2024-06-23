Who will suffer the brunt of the FKF Premier League relegation axe? - Capital Sports
Sofapaka
Sofapaka's Darius Msagha is joined by Keegan Ndemi in celebrating his goal against Kakamega Homeboyz. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Who will suffer the brunt of the FKF Premier League relegation axe?

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – The FKF Premier League (FKFPL) ends Sunday afternoon, and with the title already decided, focus will be on the battle for relegation in the extreme end of the standings.

Nzoia Sugar have already been relegated and focus will be on who joins them automatically, and who gets a second chance with a play-off spot.

Currently, Muhoroni Youth occupy the automatic relegation slot while Sofapaka occupy the promotion play-off slot. Shabana FC have partial safety guaranteed after thrashing Bidco United 3-0 in midweek, but are also at risk of falling into the play-off slot should they lose.

Muhoroni will play at home against Posta Rangers, Sofapaka will be at home against already relegated Nzoia while Shabana will be away to Murang’a Seal at the St Sebastian Park, a repeat of last season when the two sides met on the last day of action in the National Super League.

Muhoroni are on 31 points, two behind Sofapaka and fate is out of their hands. Shabana are on 35 points, two above Sofapaka and with a better goal difference. For Shabana, a point will be enough to affirm their safety this season.

Sofapaka have an inferior goal difference to Muhoroni Youth and must win their tie against Nzoia to confirm their place in the top flight next season. A draw will see them relegated if Muhoroni pick a win against Posta.

The sugar belt side must win their tie against the mailmen at home and hope that Sofapaka do not pick a win against Nzoia, a side they thrashed 5-0 last weekend.

