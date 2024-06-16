Olympic Trials: CFAO Mobility Kenya Celebrates Africa’s Fastest Man - Capital Sports
From Left: CFAO Motors Kenya General Manager - Vehicle Sales, Daniel Maundu, Managing Director, Arvinder Reel, Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala, Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Ababu Namwamba and WRC CEO, Charles Gacheru display a cheque of Kshs. 30 million as part of the sponsorship by Toyota towards this year's Safari Rally.

Athletics

Olympic Trials: CFAO Mobility Kenya Celebrates Africa’s Fastest Man

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16 – CFAO Mobility Kenya has paid glowing tribute to African record holder for the men’s 100m, Ferdinand Omanyala, following his blistering win at the national trials for the Paris Olympics on Saturday evening.

The African and Commonwealth Games 100m champion, who is also the Toyota Hilux ambassador in Kenya, clocked a world lead of 9.79 to continue his impressive preparations towards the Olympics.

The CFAO Mobility Kenya Management Team express their best wishes as ‘Ferdy’ prepares for his final training sessions before the Olympic Games next month.

“The entire team at CFAO Mobility Kenya is overjoyed to celebrate Ferdy, our Toyota Hilux brand ambassador, for his outstanding performance. This incredible pace he has set is a testament to the exciting things to come in Paris as we continue to wish him success in the men’s 100m,” CFAO Kenya managing director Arvinder Reel said.

Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala crosses the finish line to win the men’s 100m. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

A victory in Paris for Omanyala will mark a significant milestone in his career and a historic moment for Africa, as it would be the continent’s first-ever gold in the men’s 100m.

This achievement would also be the first-ever Olympics medal in the men’s 100m for Africa since 1996 when Namibia’s Freddie Fredericks won silver at the Atlanta games.

