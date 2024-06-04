Sofapaka’s Baron Ochieng earns late Harambee Stars call - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Baron
Baron
Baron Ochieng has been called up to the Harambee Stars team. PHOTO/FKF

Football

Sofapaka’s Baron Ochieng earns late Harambee Stars call

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has handed a late call up to Sofapaka’s Baron Ochieng who is expected to link up with the team’s training camp in Lilongwe, Malawi, on Tuesday afternoon.

The tactician has been faced with an injury crisis ahead of this week’s World Cup qualifiers, and has decided to call up the Kenya Under-20 international to spruce up the backline.

Daniel Anyembe, and rookie Tobias Knost are the two other out and out right backs in the team, and Firat has decided to include more cover.

He is the third new call up into the team, following up in the calls for England-based Zak Vyner who did not train with the team during their camp in Nairobi, as well as Sofapaka skipper Clifton Miheso.

Miheso linked up with the team on Monday, having been asked to travel late after Eric Johannah was dropped from the final squad. The Romania based midfielder suffered a second national team chop after he reportedly failed to return to camp in time for their departure early Sunday morning.

The team was given Saturday off and were expected to regroup that evening, but the midfielder is said to have returned late.

This is the second consecutive time Johannah was dropped from the team after he was axed alongside left back Abud Omar after a squabble in camp before they travelled for the four nations tournament in the last international window.

This latest expulsion might spell the end of his national team career.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, the team in Malawi has been boosted with the arrival of midfielder Timothy ‘Babu’ Ouma, and defender Johnstone Omurwa.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved