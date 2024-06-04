Kenya’s Kipyego provisionally suspended for whereabouts failure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 4 – The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) have provisionally suspended Kenya’s Reuben Kiprop Kipyego for whereabouts failure.

In a statement, the agency said the 2021 Milan Marathon champion has been issued with a notice of allegation for which he is expected to respond before the next course of action.

A whereabouts failure occurs when an athlete fails to avail themselves for an impromptu anti-doping test at their designated location corresponding to the 60-minute time slot — also known as missed test.

It also refers to an athlete filing inaccurate or incomplete details to enable doping officers locate them for testing as well as failure to submit this information within the designated deadline.

Three consecutive filing failure or missed test results in a whereabout failure for which an athlete is liable for a two-year suspension from competitions.

Apart from Milan, Kipyego was also victorious at the Abu Dhabi Marathon in 2019.

His last competition was at the Rotterdam Marathon where he clocked 2:05:12 to finish third.