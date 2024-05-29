All set ahead of Ghanshyam TEN10 Cricket Tournament in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – The anticipation for the Ghanshyam TEN10 Cricket Tournament in Nairobi is palpable, with local cricket enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the start of the action.

From June 8th to June 22nd, the Cutchi Leva grounds in Nairobi West will be abuzz with excitement as both local talents and international cricket stars showcase their skills in this two-week day cricket extravaganza.

Organized by the East Africa Satsang Swaminarayan Temple, the tournament has already garnered attention with its stellar lineup of foreign players.

Fans can expect to witness the prowess of renowned internationals such as Wayne Parnell, Janeman, and Richard Levi from South Africa, as well as Ryan Burl and Sean Williams representing Zimbabwe.

The inclusion of players like Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Shahzad from Afghanistan, and Naman Ojha from India adds further depth to the talent pool, promising thrilling matches and unforgettable moments on the field.

Richard Levi’s return to the scene, following his memorable appearance in the 2022 Swaminarayan Pro20 tournament at the same venue, adds an extra layer of excitement and nostalgia for fans.

Behind the scenes, an impressive lineup of coaches stands ready to guide their teams to victory. With seasoned mentors like Joseph Angara, Peter Ongondo, David Asiji and Josepht Irungu leading the way, the teams are well-prepared and equipped with strategic insights to tackle the challenges ahead.

Each of the eight franchised-based teams brings its own unique blend of talent and strategy to the table, setting the stage for an intense battle for supremacy.

At the helm of these teams are captains who are no strangers to leadership on the cricket pitch.

Figures like Collins Obuya, Dhiren Gondaria, and Lucas Oluoch bring experience and skill to their roles, ready to inspire their teammates to greatness.

Whether it’s the Mombasa Cement Giants or the Ndovu Crushers, each team is determined to leave a lasting impression on the tournament, fueled by the leadership of these cricketing luminaries.

With anticipation reaching fever pitch, cricket enthusiasts across the nation are counting down the days until the start of the Ghanshyam TEN10 Cricket Tournament.

As excitement builds, there’s no doubt that this tournament will not only showcase the best of cricketing talent but also reignite the passion for the sport in the hearts of fans throughout the region.