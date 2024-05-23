Firat hopeful Marcelo, Okumu will be fit for Ivory Coast, Burundi ties - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Marcelo
Marcelo
Defender Erick Marcelo Ouma is tackled by Yuel Kuach during a friendly match against South Sudan at the Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Firat hopeful Marcelo, Okumu will be fit for Ivory Coast, Burundi ties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat is optimistic defender Joseph ‘Crouch’ Okumu and Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma will be available for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Ivory Coast and Burundi, while he has explained why skipper Michael Olunga was not part of his provisional team.

Okumu and Ouma have been missing for their respective clubs in Europe due to injury but Firat says he will assess them to know whether or not they will be fit to play.

“Marcelo is already here and we spoke and I expect Joseph to also come in. The problem sometimes with African players in European clubs is that the clubs push the players not to play if they have small injuries. They don’t want them to risk the injuries. But we will assess them here and see,” said the Turkish tactician.

He says that at the moment, the only players who is 100 percent out of the game is striker Jonah Ayunga who earned his debut during the last FIFA friendly window, as his injury has been proved to be serious.

Why is Olunga missing from provisional list?

Firat
Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat speaks to skipper Michael Olunga. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Meanwhile, the tactician has explained why skipper Michael Olunga, midfielder Richard Odada as well as defender Daniel Anyembe were not named in his initial provisional squad, something that had raised eyebrows.

“The thing is I named only players who would be available to come here. For Michael, Daniel and Richard, they will join us directly in Malawi because of permissions from their club and that is why I didn’t name them,” the tactician offered.

Stars entered the third day of residential training in Nairobi on Thursday building up towards the two qualifiers against the African champions and neighbors Burundi next month, with both games set to be played in Malawi.

The tactician has meanwhile said it is unfortunate that the team will not play their home matches in Nairobi, but assures they will do their best to get a result.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved