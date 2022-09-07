Chelsea fire head coach Tuchel after Champions League defeat

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 7 – English Premier League side Chelsea FC have fired head coach Thomas Tuchel barely 24 hours after losing by a solitary goal to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League match.

A statement from the club stated the coach was fired and leaves with immediate effect.

Here is the statement from Chelsea:

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.”