What next for Kenya’s top female boxer Christine Ongare?

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 16- After missing a medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, boxer Christine Ongare has revealed that she is working hard to bounce back stronger in future competitions.

She admitted to not being sure of what her future holds, and once the post National Elections uncertainty is over she will discuss with her coach and make a decision.

Ongare further stated that she is looking forward to the tournaments in Paris.
“After the elections it’s the Leagues then the rest we leave it for the Federation,” Ongare further explained.

According to the boxer, her season has not been easy, however throughout the game her coaches motivated her but in the end the judges are the ones to decide the winner.

At the Commonweath Games, Ongare admited to have succummbed to a little bit of pressure since she had met her challenger, Priyanka Dhillon, in the World Women Championships.

“My opponent was not easy because we were in the World Women’s Championships with her so we were all going toe-to-toe,” She said.

-By Victoria Njonjo-

