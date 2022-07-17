Holders KPA see off UoN Dynamites as Zetech stun Equity Hawks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) easily saw off University of Nairobi (UoN) Dynamites 64-30 while last season’s losing finalists Equity Hawks were stunned 64-47 by Zetech University Sparks as the Women’s Kenya Basketball Federation League picked up pace.

In the early tip off, The Dockers’ new signing Jemimah Omondi continued proving her money’s worth, top scoring for the Mombasa-based side with nine points despite being on the court for only 18 minutes, 23 seconds.

KPA outscored UoN in all quarters of the game, leading 21-8 by the end of the first quarter and 34-17 at half time. They outscored the University girls 14-8 and 16-5 in the subsequent quarters, remaining unbeaten this season as they looked to defend their title. Ashley Minayo of Zetech in action against Equity Hawks. PHOTO/timothy Olobulu

Meanwhile, their arch nemesis Equity Hawks struggled, missing several of their key players. Betty Kananu and Melissa Akinyi did not play, with the latter involved with the National 3×3 Commonwealth Games Team.

Samba Mjomba did not also play as she continues her transition into coaching.

Missing their key players, the bankers struggled. Zetech started superbly and led 21-6 at the end of the first quarter, having tipped off to a 9-0 scoring run against the struggling Equity.

Equity tightened their grip by halftime and had squeezed the gap to a 41-24 scoreline.

In the second half of the game, Sylvia Kamau’s girls came back a bit better and outscored Zetech by half a basket, while being outscored in the fourth by the same margin.

However, the quarter one super slow start cost them as Zetech picked up a massive win.

Equity and KPA meet up in a blockbuster tie on Sunday. Action between UoN Terror and KPA. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Meanwhile in the men’s league, Africa Nazarene University (ANU) thrashed Kisumu Lakeside 63-30 in a one-sided match while the KPA men’s team beat University of Nairobi (UoN) Terror 62-52.