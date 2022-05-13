Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kariobangi Sharks striker Felix Oluoch celebrates with teammate Eric Mata after scoring against KCB. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Kariobangi Sharks now say they will not play FKF PL tie against Leopards on Saturday

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Kariobangi Sharks have said they will not honor their next FKF Premier League match against AFC Leopards that had been scheduled for Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

“We would like to announce to our fans and followers that our team will not play our away game against AFC Leopards slated for Saturday May 14, 2022. We will inform you if or when league matches resume,” a statement from Kariobangi Sharks read.

Sharks Chief Executive Officer Linda Ambiyo has told Capital Sports that the reason for their deciding not to honor the match circle around security.

“Football is planned way in advance. 48 hours to the match, no one has told us about anything in terms of security arrangements, officiating and plans for that match. This game is classed as a High Risk match and we can’t just go there without being informed of any arrangements,” Ambiyo said.

She added; “No one from the Committee has written to us in terms of match management and there has been no one to report to. Processes have to be followed in football.”

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Friday afternoon announced the formation of a transitional committee to run the game, the Caretaker Committee’s mandate having ended last Tuesday and a vacuum existed in two days.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2022 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved