Kariobangi Sharks now say they will not play FKF PL tie against Leopards on Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Kariobangi Sharks have said they will not honor their next FKF Premier League match against AFC Leopards that had been scheduled for Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

“We would like to announce to our fans and followers that our team will not play our away game against AFC Leopards slated for Saturday May 14, 2022. We will inform you if or when league matches resume,” a statement from Kariobangi Sharks read.

Sharks Chief Executive Officer Linda Ambiyo has told Capital Sports that the reason for their deciding not to honor the match circle around security.

“Football is planned way in advance. 48 hours to the match, no one has told us about anything in terms of security arrangements, officiating and plans for that match. This game is classed as a High Risk match and we can’t just go there without being informed of any arrangements,” Ambiyo said.

She added; “No one from the Committee has written to us in terms of match management and there has been no one to report to. Processes have to be followed in football.”

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Friday afternoon announced the formation of a transitional committee to run the game, the Caretaker Committee’s mandate having ended last Tuesday and a vacuum existed in two days.