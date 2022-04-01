Living legend Kip Keino named Superbrands personality of the year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kipchoge Keino has been named as the 2022 Superbrands Personality of The Year Award by the Superbrands East Africa at an award ceremony held in Nairobi.

Superbrands East Africa celebrated 40 of the region’s top brands at a Tribute Awards as they celebrated the leading brands that persevered and broke boundaries despite the COVID19 pandemic. Brand representation came from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Receiving the award, Keino noted that his hard work and focus made him a world-class competitor and urged brands to come together and support sports in the country.

“Let us work and improve sports in this country. Sports unite the youths of this country and the world and I’m sure we have a lot of talents in this country. Let us prepare and build facilities in various schools to support our youth. We can do it if we’re united and build facilities for our youths” Dr Vimal Shah (Superbrands Council Member), Mr Kipchoge Keino (Superbrands EA Personality of the year), Mr Jawad Jaffer (Superbrands EA Project Director)

Following his retirement from competition in 1973, Kipchoge opened a children’s home, which is today home to almost 100 Kenyan orphans.

In 1999, he opened the Kip Keino School offering more than 300 children aged from 6 to 13 the chance to get an education. In 2002, he opened the Kip Keino High Performance Training Centre, welcoming the most promising athletes in Kenya

Amongst the many brands awarded with the Superbrand 2022 seal of excellence: Safaricom, Betika, Elgon-Kenya, Kenya Red-Cross, Supaloaf, The Guardian (TZ) and Bank of Baroda (UG).