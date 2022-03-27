Super Maxine clinches inaugural all-women rally championship title at Kasarani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Maxine Wahome navigated by the experienced Safina Khan held off a stiff challenge from Natasha Tundo and Chantal Young to cruise to victory in the inaugural edition of the Lionesses Rally Club all-women championship at the Kasarani track on Sunday.

Maxine cumulatively clocked 17mins, 16.1 seconds to emerge victorious, edging out Tundo with a three second margin.

The hugely successful rally saw seven of the eight drivers who started completing, with the only gremlin being the crash involving Stella Macharia and Peris Kiboi who bumped onto a wall in the underpass shift of the 4.84km track.

Both driver and navigator were assessed and passed safe after the crash that occurred in the fourth one v one loop, the final competitive stage. Stewards assess damage on Stella Macharia and Peris Kiboi’s crashed car. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Macharia was going head to head with the mother and daughter pair of Caroline Gatimu and Tinashe Gatimu, before the sharp edge heading into the tunnel swerved her Subaru Impreza against the wall for the loop to be red-flagged.

Nonetheless, the excitement of the inaugural rally was not killed down despite the incident involving the second last pairing of the final loop.

The Gatimu’s had to compete again, this time facing off with the duo of Milkah Faith and Hellen Wamboi.

Maxine was super excited with her win, stating that it was a morale booster and acknowledged Tundo for the huge fight.

“It was very exciting especially heading into the fourth loop. She really pushed me hard but I also showed my abilities. I am happy to win the inaugural rally and of course it is a huge motivation for me as a prepare for the ARC rally in Naivasha,” said Maxine, all smiles after gunning victory.

Maxine Wahome and Safina Khan flying off during teh Lionesses Rally at Kasarani. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

From start to finish, it was neck to neck between Maxine and Natasha. Maxine completed the first loop in 4mins, 23.9secs, one second ahead of Natasha who timed 4mins, 24.1secs.

In the second loop, Natasha was quicker and timed 4:17.25 while Maxine clocked 4:20.8. The two changed hands in the third loop, with Maxine being seven seconds quicker, clocking 4:16.0 while Natasha timed 4:23.1.

The most exciting duel between the two was the one v one final loop where they raced concurrently against each other. Natasha slightly edged out Maxine, timing 4:14.3 while Maxine timed 4:15.4 Mother and daughter team of Caroline and Tinashe Gatimu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Meanwhile, the mother and daughter dup of Caroline and Tinashe Gatimu were third in a cumulative time of 18mins, 44.5secs, Lisa Christoffersen and Lilian Onduko fourth in 19mins, 35.1secs, veteran broadcaster Pauline Sheghu and Mitchelle Chao fifth in 20mins, 45.0secs while Faith Milka and Hellen Wamboi clocked 21mins, 54.5secs at sixth.

Ten-year old Kiana Rajput in a buggie were the crowd favourite as they raised the dust in a cumulative time of 28mins, 58.6secs. 10-year old Kiana Rajput with her buggie during the Lionesses Rally. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Sheghu who was competing for the first time since 2011 was excited with her finish.

“I am really pleased to be back racing. It was very exciting especially this being about women. The first two loops were really challenging because the light showers in the morning made the truck really slippery, but after that we got a groove of it and managed to finish well. I now look forward to racing more,” she said.

Christoffersen, who is the brains behind the rally was equally elated. “I am more than happy to see this materialize after months of planning. I want us to do this at least once every two months,” she said.