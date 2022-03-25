Nigeria, Ghana clash in ‘Jollof Derby’ for place in the World Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – The build up on social media has been immense and the banter has been huge with Nigeria and Ghana clashing in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off in Kumasi on Friday night.

Videos of Nigeria alighting at the airport in Ghana using a steep steel ladder have been the mother of all jokes as the two countries prepare to rival for a place in Qatar in November.

Nigeria’s interim coach Augustine Eguavoen is keen to see the team earn a ticket to Qatar, saying this would be his ultimate dream.

Eguavoen was handed the team on interim basis prior to the AFCON after the firing of Gernot Rohr and despite the team losing to Tunisia by a solitary goal in the round of 16, there were a lot of positives to pick from the campaign.

And now, the tactician hopes they can build on that performance by doing well against Ghana, who they face in the first leg in Kumasi on Friday. Nigeria are through to the last 16 after dismissing Sudan in Garoua

“I’ve followed the Ghanaian team for quite a while, very talented and good football players, and there won’t be any much differences in their style of play, but of a mind game, it’s okay if they choose to play that, but I want to assure Nigerians we will fight and work hard to make sure Nigeria fly at the Qatar 2022,” said the tactician.

Nigeria are the favourites heading into Friday night’s fixture, with the Ghanaian side having been unconvincing over the past few years, especially with their performance at the Cup of Nations. But, the tactician has warned his players not to underrate them.

Heading into the fixture, they will look on to the on-form Victor Osimhen to inspire them, coming into the game hot on form from his Italian club Napoli. Osimhen missed the AFCOn due to injury, but his return is a boost to the Super Eagles.

Nigeria will also have Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis and experienced Odion Ighalo, also both who missed the Cup of Nations will be available and this will offer more attacking options for Eguavoen.

The team will however be without midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who is injured. Ndidi has been Nigeria’s silent warrior in midfield and his absence will be a huge miss. Ghana players celebrate victory in a past match

Ghana will be without star striker Andre Ayew who is suspended following his red card at the AFCON and in his place, Arsenal’s on-form midfield general Thomas Partey has been tasked with skippering the side.

The Black Stars have handed debut call ups to AS Roma youngster Felix Afena Gyan and former Fulham defender, 33-year old Denis Odoi who now plays in Belgium.

The team is under new coach Otto Addo, who also doubles up as the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach.

“Matches between Ghana and Nigeria are always difficult but we believe in our players, we believe in our strategies, and we believe in the unflinching support of all Ghanaians as we go into these two matches,” the coach said.