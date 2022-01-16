Connect with us

Kakamega Homeboyz celebrate one of their three goals against KCB. PHOTO/FC Homeboyz/Twitter

Football

Homeboyz hit KCB to go five clear as Gor beat Talanta

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Yema Mwamba scored twice as Kakamega Homeboyz opened a five-point gap on top of the FKF Premier League with a 3-2 win over fellow title contenders KCB at the Kasarani Annex on Sunday.

The victory on the road takes Homeboyz to 31 points, six ahead of City Stars who moved to second after beating defending champions Tusker FC 1-0 at Ruaraka.

Meanwhile, record champions Gor Mahia moved up to third with their second win in a row after edging out newbies Talanta FC 2-0.

At the same time, Wazito FC bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Nzoia Sugar as they rose back to winning ways just after sacking head coach Francis Kimanzi and his technical bench.

In Kakamega, Bandari FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Vihiga Bullets who claimed yet another positive result.

-More to follow

