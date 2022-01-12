Connect with us

Peres Jepchirchir cuts the tape to win the 2021 New York City Marathon.

Athletics

Jepchirchir, Joyciline to battle for Boston Marathon crown

Published

BOSTON, United States, Jan 12 – Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has set up a mouth-watering battle against 2021 London Marathon winner Joyciline Jepkosgei as organizers announced the elite women’s list for this year’s Boston Marathon scheduled for April 18.

Just less than three months after winning the Olympic gold in Sapporo, Tokyo, Peres went on to clinch the New York Marathon crown and will now be looking to add on another Major Marathon title to her name.

Peres, who ran her PB of 2:17:16 in Valencia at the end of 2020, will make her Boston Marathon debut.

“My high expectation is to be a winner and I would like to arrive at the day of the race in my best shape. I have time enough to prepare for it and I will do my best in training to be ready to run against some of the best marathon runners in the world,” said Peres.

She will square out with American Molly Seidel as well, who will be looking to clinch the title on her home turf.

Seidel said: “When I lived and trained in Boston I just became totally enamored with the Boston Marathon. Every Patriots’ Day I would go to Heartbreak Hill to watch the runners, and whenever I trained on the course I dreamed of getting to run the race some day.

“There’s something uniquely special about the Boston Marathon, and I absolutely can’t wait to line up in Hopkinton this April for the race!”

In addition to Peres, Joyciline and Seidel, this year’s open field includes former Boston Marathon champions Edna Kiplagat (2017) and Des Linden (2018).

