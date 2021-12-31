Connect with us

Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors teammates will not play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday because the Nuggets could not field a miminum eight-player lineup, the league said Thursday

Basketball

NBA postpones Warriors game at virus-hit Nuggets

Published

NEW YORK, USA, Dec 30 – The NBA postponed Thursday’s Golden State Warriors game at Denver hours before tipoff because the host Nuggets, hit by Covid-19, could not field the minimum eight players to compete.

The Nuggets, fifth in the Western Conference at 17-16, were hampered by injuries to Monte Morris, Austin Rivers and Aaron Gordon in addition to the virus outbreak.

The Warriors, level with Phoenix atop the Western Conference at 27-7, will miss a chance to take sole possession of the NBA’s best record so far this season.

The game is the 11th NBA contest this season to be postponed and the second in as many days, with Miami unable to field a minimum roster for a Wednesday contest against San Antonio.

The league is battling Covid-19 issues like much of the United States, with more than 120 players and at least five head coaches in the NBA’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

