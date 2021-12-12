Connect with us

The Tusker FC technical bench joined by captain Eugene Asike hand over Boniface Muchiri a farewell jersey. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Muchiri says his goodbyes as Tusker play to draw with Sofapaka

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Boniface Muchiri played his final match in Tusker FC colors, ending a five year stay at the Ruaraka Club as he heads out to military training, before joining fellow FKF Premier League side Ulinzi Stars.

Muchiri joined Tusker from Sony Sugar at the start of the 2016 season and has gone on to win two league titles, before finally making the decision to join the military.

“He is like a son to me and when he told me of the decision he had made, I understood him. Sometimes you have to look at life beyond football. This is an emotional moment for me because I brought him into the team and we have been together since I came in. I wish him all the best in his new adventure,” said head coach Robert Matano.

  • Tusker’s Boniface Muchiri tries to go past David Nshimirimana of Sofapaka. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Muchiri is expected to head to the Recruit Training School (RTS) in Eldoret next week.

His final match however did not end up with a happy ending as his side played to a barren draw with Batoto ba Mungu. This was the sixth match that Tusker was failing to score a goal.

Tusker threatened early with Ibrahim Joshua seeing a fifth minute chance go begging. The Tanzanian forward thrust himself brilliantly into the box to meet an in-swinging cross from debutant Isaac Kipyegon, but he brushed his header just wide.

On the other end, the visitors had a chance but Matasi, who was making his first start of the league made a fine low save to deny Lawrence Juma from a freekick.

  • Sofapaka’s Roy Okal controls the ball under pressure from Tusker’s Charles Momanyi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Tusker continued to push in attack and came close again after 32 minutes when Daniel Sakari floated in a well weighted cross from the right but David Otieno floated the ball over as he cut it off from Ibrahim’s path.

In the second half, Tusker was forced into an early substitution when Kipyegon was stretchered off with a muscle cramp and was replaced by John Njuguna.

In the 65th minute, Muchiri who was making his final appearance for Tusker almost scored but his header from Ojok’s cross came off teammate Rodgers Ouma who was trying to get off the path.

  • Tusker’s Apollo Otieno vies for the ball with Sofapaka’s David Otieno. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

With seven minutes to play, Tusker came closest when Njuguna picked the ball from distance after some good link up play with substitute Shami Kibwana but his low effort came off the upright.

