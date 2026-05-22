‘Tuchel’s gambles and iron conviction position him as the anti-Southgate’

LONDON, England, May 22, 2026 – England head coach Thomas Tuchel has never hidden from taking tough decisions or throwing down wild cards, so his eyebrow-raising World Cup squad follows true to form.

Whether it was leaving Jude Bellingham out of England’s squad when Real Madrid’s superstar wanted to be included, or announcing Harry Maguire was only fifth choice in central defence after an impressive return to international duty in March, Tuchel refuses to bend to the popular mood or a star system.

If predecessor Gareth Southgate was criticised for being cloaked in conservatism and playing it safe, Tuchel’s iron will in following his instincts has now effectively positioned himself as the anti-Southgate.

Tuchel has mentioned “proof of concept” in the past, which will come in a matter of weeks, but there is no doubt there is a heavy element of a gambler’s roll of the dice in almost every position with this England squad.

Toney the wildest of wild cards

Ivan Toney’s sudden return to England’s squad after a year out is both a remarkable act of faith – or change of heart – on Tuchel’s part as well as a condemnation of others who had claims on being Harry Kane’s understudy.

It is also another sign of what is surely England and Tuchel’s biggest fear – how can they cope should misfortune befall all-time record goalscorer Kane?

Quite how 30-year-old Toney has worked his way back into Tuchel’s consciousness is intriguing, given he was summoned from Saudi Arabia a year ago for a World Cup qualifier away to Andorra then a friendly at home to Senegal, given two minutes as a substitute in the latter as England lost 3-1, then was dispatched never to be seen again.

Until now. Until Tuchel laid out his World Cup masterplan.

Toney has scored 42 goals for his Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli this season, not necessarily the acid test of international quality, but this pick has not come from left field. It has come from a different continent.

It may be that Toney has the cool temperament required in the heat of World Cup combat, and he is a penalty expert of course, but why has Tuchel left his selection until now after trying Dominic Calvert-Lewin and ignored the claims of Brighton veteran Danny Welbeck?

If he felt Toney was going to be part of his World Cup plans for those March friendlies, why not pick him then?

England’s midfield creation left at home?

Tuchel has come up with an emphatic answer to the question of whether Manchester City’s Phil Foden or Chelsea’s Cole Palmer should make his squad – neither.

In reality, Foden or Palmer can have no complaints based on form this season. Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott can be equally, if not more, aggrieved.

And Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, a smooth mover and passer but maybe not quite intense enough for Tuchel’s liking, might just be the most disappointed of all.

England’s midfield has great talent, but could Tuchel not have made room for one more creator in that area rather than effectively pick two understudies to Harry Kane in Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, who deserves to go on current form, and Toney?

Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson will form the bedrock of England’s midfield, but there was certainly a strong case for either Wharton or Gibbs-White to make the plane.

Further thorny issues will become clearer soon, such as who gets the nod between Bellingham or Aston Villa’s outstanding Morgan Rogers in the number ten role.

Tuchel has never swayed from his belief the influence Brentford’s Jordan Henderson, who will be 36 on the day England play their first game against Croatia, has on his squad. It is hard, though, to see him getting many minutes at the World Cup.

Once again, as he has done since he took over, Tuchel has iron conviction in his principles and has stuck to them firmly.

Tuchel must make case for England’s defence

Tuchel not only had to deal with a “shocked and gutted” Maguire after he learned of his exclusion from England’s World Cup, he also copped a blast from his “absolutely disgusted” mother Zoe.

This will cut no ice with Tuchel, but his defensive selection will come under serious scrutiny.

John Stones, on sheer class and ability alone, would usually start England’s first game at the World Cup, but this selection is high-risk based on his recent fitness record.

Stones, who leaves Manchester City after their final game this Sunday, has only started four Premier League games this season, 12 in all, so Tuchel’s fingers will be crossed.

He may even be forced to return to Maguire should Stones suffer any further injuries, but the defensive questions do not end there, even though he also has Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa, as well as Bayer Leverkusen’s former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, at his disposal.

Reece James will be first choice right-back, but has had hamstring troubles again recently, while Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly can occupy the left while offering versatility.

Tino Livramento, another who has had fitness issues, can play on both flanks, which begs the question as to whether the inclusion of Newcastle United’s Dan Burn is one Tuchel gut feeling too many.

He has struggled to shine for England and is only likely to be utilised as a left-back if needed, where specialists such as Lewis Hall, Luke Shaw and Myles Lewis-Skelly, who have looked at home on the international stage, have been ignored.

Tuchel not only had to deal with a “shocked and gutted” Maguire after he learned of his exclusion from England’s World Cup, he also copped a blast from his “absolutely disgusted” mother Zoe.

This will cut no ice with Tuchel, but his defensive selection will come under serious scrutiny.

John Stones, on sheer class and ability alone, would usually start England’s first game at the World Cup, but this selection is high-risk based on his recent fitness record.

Stones, who leaves Manchester City after their final game this Sunday, has only started four Premier League games this season, 12 in all, so Tuchel’s fingers will be crossed.

He may even be forced to return to Maguire should Stones suffer any further injuries, but the defensive questions do not end there, even though he also has Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa, as well as Bayer Leverkusen’s former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, at his disposal.

Reece James will be first choice right-back, but has had hamstring troubles again recently, while Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly can occupy the left while offering versatility.

Tino Livramento, another who has had fitness issues, can play on both flanks, which begs the question as to whether the inclusion of Newcastle United’s Dan Burn is one Tuchel gut feeling too many.

He has struggled to shine for England and is only likely to be utilised as a left-back if needed, where specialists such as Lewis Hall, Luke Shaw and Myles Lewis-Skelly, who have looked at home on the international stage, have been ignored.