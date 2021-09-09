Matano, Ouna nominated for coach of the year accolade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Tusker FC’s title winning boss Robert Matano leads the list of nominees for the 2020-21 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League coach of the year ahead of the gala scheduled for September 14 in Nairobi.

Matano, nicknamed ‘The Lion’ led Tusker FC to their 12th Premier League title and the first since 2016. This was also Matano’s second title with Tusker having won in 2012 and was his third as a coach having won in 2009 with Sofapaka.

Matano’s Tusker were peerless especially in the first half of the season.

Though they lost some bit of steam in the second leg of the season, the brewers managed to earn a ticket to represent Kenya in the CAF Champions League by topping the table on the June 30 deadline set by FKF and went on to win the title with a three-point buffer over KCB.

The bankers ended up finishing the season at second spot, their best ever placing in top flight football. Coach Zedekiah Otieno who masterminded the performance and success for the bankers is also named in the list of nominees.

Frank Ouna who helped Mathare United evade relegation with a spirited performance in the last five games has also been nominated.

Ouna, who has since joined Rwandese top tier side Musanze FC, took up the Mathare United job in mid-season after Salim Ali was fired.

Despite a struggling start, Ouna managed to steady the ship. Four wins in the last five matches meant the Slum Boys moved up the standings to finish 15th with 30 points, eight out of the automatic drop zone.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also nominated for the crown is Bandari’s Andre Cassa Mbungo, AFC Leopards’ Patrick Aussems and Kariobangi Sharks’ William Muluya.

The awards were pushed forward to Tuesday September 14 to ensure Tusker FC players who are away in Djibouti for the CAF Champions League are present.