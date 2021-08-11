The best mix of music … Also the best mix of the Tokyo Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – Once again, Capital FM has been picked out as the leading radio station that was heads and shoulders above the rest in the coverage of the Olympic Games which wound up last Sunday in Tokyo, Japan.

An analytic research conducted by reelAnalytics showed that Capital FM was the leading radio station in the country especially in the last two days of the competition which saw Eliud Kipchoge put a marker with his second consecutive Marathon title.

According to reelAnalytics, radio accounted for the largest share of Tokyo Olympic games frequency on the 7th and 8th of August, with Capital FM leading. The scope of this analysis took into account all unpaid for editorial sections.

“Our coverage of the Tokyo Olympics confirms that we are a reliable station with credible news on radio and online. We credit all this to proper planning and a dedicated team in Tokyo and Nairobi that worked seamlessly to guarantee real updates throughout the Olympics season,” said Capital Group Editorial Director Bernard Momanyi.

He adds; “From the recent WRC Safari rally to the Olympics, the World Athletics Under 20Championships and the upcoming Paralympics, Capital FM remains your station of choice.”

Capital FM Sports Editor Alex Isaboke has been reporting from Tokyo, Japan, over the duration of the Olympics, ensuring that the station gets first0hand information with interviews and reports straight from the source.

“We always endeavour to put in the best for our listeners and ensure that they get the most reliable, honest and truthful updates with first-hand information on everything that happens on ground. Being ranked the first not only shows just how much we value our listeners but our sponsors as well. We will continue delivering the best,” Isaboke, who will also cover the Paralympic Games that start on August 24, underscored.