Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Kenya’s Kayange appointed to IOC Athlete’s Commission

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Aug 6 – Kenya’s Humphrey Kayange has been appointed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athlete’s Commission for a four-year team.

Kayange, who sits in the Olympics Kenya Executive Committee as an Athlete’s representative was appointed by the IOC President Thomas Bach after elections to elect four new members was held today (Friday) in Tokyo, Japan.

Kayange was vying for the post but contemplated not taking part since with Kenya only having 87 athletes in the Games compared to other nations like USA and China who have a huge delegation, he could not get the required votes.

The election is participated by the athletes represented in each country.

This is good news for Kenya who now have two of its members sitting in the IOC Executive Board with the other being Olympics Kenya President Paul Tergat who started as an IOC Athlete’s Commission member as well.

Tergat is now an IOC Member and was recently appointed for another 8 years, and sitting in the Disciplinary Board.

Kayange is an Olympian, having led Kenya 7s at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games before he retired.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Tokyo, Japan-

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved