Kenya’s Kayange appointed to IOC Athlete’s Commission

TOKYO, Japan, Aug 6 – Kenya’s Humphrey Kayange has been appointed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athlete’s Commission for a four-year team.

Kayange, who sits in the Olympics Kenya Executive Committee as an Athlete’s representative was appointed by the IOC President Thomas Bach after elections to elect four new members was held today (Friday) in Tokyo, Japan.

Kayange was vying for the post but contemplated not taking part since with Kenya only having 87 athletes in the Games compared to other nations like USA and China who have a huge delegation, he could not get the required votes.

The election is participated by the athletes represented in each country.

This is good news for Kenya who now have two of its members sitting in the IOC Executive Board with the other being Olympics Kenya President Paul Tergat who started as an IOC Athlete’s Commission member as well.

Tergat is now an IOC Member and was recently appointed for another 8 years, and sitting in the Disciplinary Board.

Kayange is an Olympian, having led Kenya 7s at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games before he retired.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Tokyo, Japan-