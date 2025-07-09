Veteran creator Mieno to reunite with Matano at KCB

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 9, 2025 – Veteran midfielder Humphrey Mieno is set to join Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) ahead of the next season.

Reports indicate that Mieno will be one of Robert Matano’s signings as the bankers eye their first silverware in eons.

The Sofapaka dangerman has thus far enjoyed a chequered career in Kenyan football, playing for numerous clubs including Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Sofapaka, Tusker and Mahakama, among others.

Internationally, Mieno has been on the books of Tanzanian giants Azam, Ethiopia’s St George’s and Tunisia’s Club Africain.

He has worked with Matano before at Tusker where he won the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League crown in 2021/22 — following up on his league double with the same team in 2016.

Mieno also boasts another league title with Gor Mahia in 2017/18.

His arrival at the den will go a long way in adding bite to a KCB midfield that wilted away after a six-match unbeaten run at the start of the league.

Matano was unveiled as head coach last month, replacing Patrick ‘Luwowo’ Odhiambo who was fired after a string of poor results.

The bankers finished the season in ninth place with 42 points from 34 games.