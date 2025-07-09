Red Bull sack team principal Horner

LONDON, England, July 9, 2025 – Christian Horner has been sacked by Red Bull after 20 years as team principal.

The 51-year-old had been Red Bull’s only team principal since its first Formula 1 season in 2005.

Horner’s dismissal comes 17 months after he was accused by a female colleague of “inappropriate behaviour”.

Horner was twice cleared of the claims by the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmBH.

“Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO (chief executive) of Red Bull Racing,” Red Bull GmbH said in a statement on Wednesday.

