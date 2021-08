NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Hellen Obiri’s hopes of adding an Olympic title to her decorated cabinet was dented on Monday after clinching silver in the women’s 5,000m in a race won by Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan.

Obiri could not match Hassan’s strong finishing kick as she settled for silver in 14:38.36, the same color of medal she clinched five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay won bronze.

Agnes Tirop was fourth while Lilian Kasait was a distant 12th.

-More to follow