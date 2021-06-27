World Champ Sebastian Ogier conquers WRC Safari Rally

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 27 – World Champion Sebastian Ogier is the winner of the WRC Safari Rally after beating his Toyoya Gazoo team-mate Katsuta while Tanak takes third spot. -More to follow
More on Capital Sports
Football
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...
Athletics
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...
NFL
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...
Features
NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...