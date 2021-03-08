Home team London FC lifts 6th edition of #KOT5Aside in Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Home team London FC are the winners of the 6th Edition of #KOT5Aside which was held in Nakuru over the weekend.

The Nakuru based club emerged victorious after beating Afrohemian from Nakuru 2-0 in a hotly contested final.

London walked away with Ksh. 100, 000 courtesy of Odibets while Afroheamian won Ksh. 60, 000 as FUsball Arena Stars took home Ksh. 40, 000 after finishing third.

The tournament that attracted 16 teams saw all the eight teams from Nairobi eliminated before semis with four Nakuru clubs advancing to the final.

Tournament organizer and founder Aleckie Ronald said he was pleased with how the tournament has grown.

“It’s almost three years since we started this tournament and I am really proud of how we’ve grown, we can only get better, I want to thank Odibets for their support since the tournament started, they’ve played a huge role in our growth,” Ronald remarked.