Manchester City’s hearing for 115 English Premier League charges begins

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – The hearing into Manchester City’s 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules begins on Monday.

City were charged and referred to an independent commission in February 2023 following a four-year investigation.

It is alleged City breached its financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

City strongly deny all charges and have said their case is supported by a “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence”.

The Premier League claim City breached rules requiring the club to provide “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position”.

This information covered club revenue, which includes sponsorship income and operating costs.

It has also accused the Premier League champions of not co-operating.

When the Premier League investigation began, City said the allegations were “entirely false” and that the allegations originally published in German newspaper Der Spiegel came from “illegal hacking and out of context publication of City emails”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

City have won eight league titles, multiple cups and the Champions League since their 2008 takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

“It starts soon and hopefully finishes soon,” City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. “I am looking forward to the decision.

“I’m happy it’s starting on Monday. I know there will be more rumours, new specialists about the sentences. We’re going to see. I know what people are looking forward to, what they expect, I know, what I read for many, many years.

What are the 115 charges?