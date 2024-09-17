National Sevens Circuit star Wamalwa eyeing return to national team after starring for Quins

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 17 – After spearheading a first-ever National Sevens Circuit (NSC) title for Kenya Harlequin in 12 years, Amon Wamalwa has now set his sights on donning the national team jersey.

Wamalwa says the next big step in his career is to feature for the national rugby 7s side – Shujaa – at the upcoming World Rugby Series.

“I want to make a return to the national team and showcase what I can do. It has been a while since I was in a national team and that’s where my biggest goal is. But, first, I want to feature at the Safari 7s and afterwards, make the step up,” he said.

‘Inje’, as he is popularly known, last featured in national set up in 2021 when he played for the Under-20 side, Chipu.

The team clinched that year’s Barthes Cup Under-20 Trophy in Nairobi where the juniors narrowly edged Madagascar 21-20 to successfully defend their crown.

The Muhuri Muchiri High School alumnus was one of the stars of the just-concluded NSC, topping the points scorers’ chart.

His contribution was pivotal as coach Paul ‘Pau’ Murunga’s charges clinched their first-ever NSC crown, topping the overall standings with 110 points – five ahead of second-placed Kabras Sugar.

It was a dramatic finale at the Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru during which Nondies turned from villains to protagonists in the eyes of Quins.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Their Ngong Road neighbours had earlier beaten them 15-12 in the quarterfinal on Sunday morning, seemingly leaving the path open for Kabras to clinch their second NSC crown by winning the final leg of the circuit.

However, Nondies clipped Kabras 15-5 in the semis to effectively derail their dream of the title as Quins finished fifth by thrashing Nakuru RFC 35-5 to confirm their first crown since 2012.

Back to work

With a busy rugby 15s campaign on the horizon, Quins will be keen to continue their newfound dominance in the longer version of the game. Quins celebrate their NSC title. PHOTO/DK WERE

Assistant coach Patrice Agunda says their NSC win has instilled self-belief in the playing unit as well as technical team.

“Winning the sevens circuit has improved the self-belief of the players going into the 15s as well as us, the coaches even as we prepare the strategy for the team going forward. We are under no pressure to perform in the upcoming 15s season but we will put all the effort into transferring this success to the 15s,” Agunda said.

He also said their ultimate aim is to ensure the players enjoy the game even as they benefit financially from it.

Major tournaments in the 15s season include Enterprise Cup, Impala Floodlit and the Kenya Cup.