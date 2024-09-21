Diaz dazzles as Liverpool slaughter Bournemouth at Anfield

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, September 21 – Luis Diaz scored twice in two first-half minutes as Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League with an emphatic victory over Bournemouth at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s team, beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest last weekend, thought they had fallen behind after only five minutes when Antoine Semenyo turned in Justin Kluivert’s cross, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside by the video assistant referee.

The Reds responded in ruthless fashion, going close through Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez before Diaz rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga and slid the ball into an empty net to open the scoring.

The Colombian struck again moments later to double the hosts’ lead, collecting Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass and firing through Kepa’s legs from close range.

Nunez, making his first Premier League start since April, made it 3-0 with a tremendous, curling drive – his first top-flight goal since a 3-1 home win over Sheffield United over five months ago.

Summer signing Federico Chiesa enjoyed a lively cameo on his Premier League debut, sending a long-range effort straight into Kepa’s arms before striking the woodwork late on – albeit from an offside position.

Bournemouth were also denied by the crossbar in the latter stages as Andoni Iraola’s team slipped to a second successive league defeat.

The win lifts Liverpool top of the Premier League before Sunday’s game between last season’s top two Manchester City and Arsenal.

Reds rediscover Anfield ruthlessness

Saturday’s victory – and the manner of it – rounds off a near-perfect week for Slot, who will be delighted with his team’s response to the frustrating defeat by Forest last weekend.

The Reds, victors against AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek, were given an early scare but could have taken the lead before Diaz eventually opened the scoring in the 26th minute.

The Colombian had a vicious drive tipped over the crossbar by Kepa, who was also equal to efforts by Salah and Nunez as the home side cut Bournemouth open at will.

But the on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper was caught badly out of position for Liverpool’s opener, allowing Diaz to confidently slot home after taking Ibrahima Konate’s pass in his stride.

It was 3-0 only 11 minutes later as Diaz struck his fifth league goal of the season before Nunez opened his account in spectacular fashion.

At that stage, the home fans could have been forgiven for daydreaming about Liverpool’s 9-0 win over Bournemouth in August 2022, but the second half proved to be a less eventful affair.

A debut Chiesa goal would have been the icing on the cake for the hosts, but there was plenty of promise in the Italy international’s second-half appearance as he linked up well with Salah and Gakpo.

Liverpool have now won 10 of the past 11 meetings with Bournemouth in the top flight, the exception being a 1-0 away defeat in March 2023.

Bournemouth too open after bright start

It was not all one-way traffic at Anfield as Bournemouth – and Semenyo in particular – kept stand-in goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher busy in the first half.

After his early effort was chalked off by VAR, the former Bristol City winger was denied by Kelleher after linking up well with Evanilson, who also sent a header wide from Lewis Cook’s delivery.

Bournemouth mustered 19 shots for the second game running but were far too open at the other end of the pitch, and were also guilty of giving away possession inside their own half on several occasions.

Liverpool’s three-goal flurry before half-time meant the second period was a mere damage limitation exercise for the Cherries, who at least managed to keep the scoreline respectable.

They almost netted a late consolation when substitute Luis Sinisterra headed against the crossbar, with Kelleher managing to claw the ball to safety before it crossed the line.

To make matters worse for the visitors, manager Iraola will now miss next Monday’s game at home to Southampton after picking up a first-half yellow card for remonstrating with the officials.