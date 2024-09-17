Nairobi City Expressway Marathoner found dead at his Iten home - Capital Sports
Athletes at the Nairobi City Marathon. PHOTO/NAIROBI CITY MARATHON FACEBOOK

Athletics

Nairobi City Expressway Marathoner found dead at his Iten home

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 17 – Kenyan athletics is mourning once again following the death of marathoner Willy Kipruto Chelewa in unclear circumstances.

A statement from Athletics Kenya (AK) indicates that the athlete was found at his home in Iten with no visible signs of injury.

“On Friday, September 13 2024, he trained with his teammates but failed to show up for training on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (September 14-16). This raised concern among his training partners who then opted to look for him at his residence where they found the door locked from inside. When they forced it open, they found his lifeless body lying on the floor near the bedroom door with no visible signs of injury,” the federation said.

Kipruto’s last race was at the Nairobi City Expressway Marathon on September 8 where he competed in the men’s 21km.

The event, in its third edition, attracted over 10,000 athletes from across the country.

AK’s statement further indicated that police have commenced investigations to establish the cause of his demise.

“Police from Kaptagat are currently handling the matter and the body is currently at Iten Mortuary,” they said.

Kipruto’s death comes less than a fortnight after Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei passed away from multiple burns sustained from a domestic quarrel with her ex-lover at her home in Kitale.

The estranged lover, Dickson Ndiema, allegedly poured petrol on the Paris Olympian before setting her ablaze.

Cheptegei sustained over 75 per cent burns, which eventually led to organ failure.

The ex-lover, who also sustained multiple burns from the incident, also passed away on Tuesday last week after a week in recuperation at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.  

Advertisement

