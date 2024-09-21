Toothless United grind out goalless draw at Crystal Palace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 21 – Manchester United missed a number of big chances as they were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

Fresh from their 7-0 EFL Cup win over Barnsley on Tuesday, Erik ten Hag’s side were positive in the first half and cut Palace open at will.

Alejandro Garnacho, who returned to the starting XI in place of Marcus Rashford, had an early effort tipped round the post, before Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez were denied by the feet of home goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The visitors continued to pile on the pressure with Garnacho sweeping against the bar after being played in down the left.

The rebound fell for Bruno Fernandes, who was often the orchestrator of all good by the Reds, but his effort bounced off the turf before clipping the top of the bar.

Palace grew into the half and came closest when Eberechi Eze slotted into the hands of Andre Onana when unmarked on the penalty spot.

The second half was more even. Fernandes curled wide before a Garnacho effort was tipped round the post.

At the other end, Eddie Nketiah had an effort tipped back into danger by Onana, but the rebound was superbly clawed behind by the Reds keeper.

The best chance of the half fell to Eze, though, with the England forward inexcusably missing the target when unmarked from 12 yards.

The point leaves United 11th and Palace still winless in 16th.

Same old story for United

During their journey back to Manchester Ten Hag will reflect and feel this is a game his side should have won.

There were positives – their 66.8% share of possession was their most in an away game since April 2023, for example.

However, old weaknesses were glaringly obvious again.

While no gilt-edged chances were missed, the United boss will feel his side created more than enough to take the three points.

Martinez will believe he should have scored after the ball fell kindly from a corner, while Garnacho and particularly Fernandes will rue hitting the woodwork.

One positive for United was the return of Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from injury.

The 21-year-old came off the bench late in the second half for his first appearance of the season – and adds to the options available to Ten Hag alongside Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee, who was well marshalled by the Palace defence.