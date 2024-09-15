Sleepless Arteta praises depleted Arsenal for ‘ugly’ win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15 – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he “didn’t sleep much” after losing key players to injury before Sunday’s north London derby against Tottenham, but praised his side for winning “ugly”.

The Gunners were already without the suspended Declan Rice for the game, but also saw captain Martin Odegaard and defender Riccardo Calafiori pick up injuries playing for their respective countries during the international break.

It meant they faced their rivals depleted but dug in at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before Gabriel’s second-half header sealed a 1-0 victory to ensure they stay within touching distance of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

“We had to adapt a little bit because of some of the players we lost,” Arteta said.

“I prepared for Tottenham for five days, then in one moment I lost one player and in another I lost another. I didn’t sleep much!

“There were no excuses, no crying. The players have thick skin. They love the game. Sometimes to win you have to do the ugly things and they love to do that.

“I loved it, because day after day the players are hungrier and hungrier.”

The decisive goal came from a corner as Arsenal continued their impressive record from set-pieces.

Since the start of last season, Arsenal have scored more goals (24) from dead-ball situations than any other team in the Premier League.

Key to that has been the impact of set-piece specialist coach Nicolas Jover, who joined Arsenal from Manchester City in 2021.

“I made the decision to bring him to City when I was there and to Arsenal,” Arteta added.

“Together with the rest of the staff, they have injected the belief that there are many ways to win games and this is one of them, so big credit to them.”

Win gives Arsenal belief before tough week – Arteta

Victory was the perfect start for Arsenal in a difficult run of fixtures.

They play Atalanta in their Champions League opener on Thursday before travelling to defending champions Manchester City next Sunday.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League, two points behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

“It is a tough week coming up,” Arteta added.

“The players believe already. We have a won a lot of big games, but this will give us a lot of energy and belief.”