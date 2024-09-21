‘Harry Kane-tastic’: English captain caps record-breaking week with Bremen thrashing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BREMEN, Germany, September 21 – Harry Kane became the top scoring English player in Bundesliga history as he netted his 41st league goal for Bayern Munich in their 5-0 win at Werder Bremen.

Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala gave the visitors a two-goal lead at half-time before Kane slotted past Werder goalkeeper Michael Zetterer from the edge of the box.

The England captain’s landmark goal moved him above Jadon Sancho, who scored 40 Bundesliga goals for Borussia Dortmund.

Former Crystal Palace winger Olise grabbed his second of the afternoon three minutes later on the hour mark, before Serge Gnabry wrapped up the scoring with a curling finish.

The result ensured Vincent Kompany’s side remain top of the Bundesliga with four wins from four.

Olise opened the scoring in the 23rd minute as he sprinted on to a lay-off from Kane before poking home.

The France international, who joined Bayern in July, followed that with two assists – gracefully waltzing past four Werder players in the box to set up Musiala for an easy tap-in, before linking up with Kane for his strike.

Gnabry added Bayern’s fifth in the 65th minute when he cut in from the left before curling a low strike into the bottom right corner.

Kane speeds past Sancho to cap memorable week

It has been a record-breaking week for the 31-year-old Kane.

He became the top English scorer in Champions League or European Cup history on Tuesday when he scored four goals in Bayern’s 9-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Now, he’s the top English scorer in the Bundesliga.

It took Sancho 118 matches across two spells at Dortmund to reach 40 Bundesliga goals, while Kane needed just 36.

Sancho only broke the record last season, which had been Tony Woodcock’s 39 goals in 131 games for Cologne in the 1980s.