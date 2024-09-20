Liverpool’s Alisson a doubt to face Bournemouth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 20 – Liverpool manager Arne Slot says goalkeeper Alisson Becker is a doubt to face Bournemouth in Saturday’s Premier League game because of a muscle issue.

Alisson has played in all of the Anfield side’s four league games this season and was in goal for their Champions League win at AC Milan on Tuesday.

He also played for Brazil in the Copa America during the summer as well as the recent international break.

When asked about the expanded fixture schedule before the game in Milan, the 31-year-old said “nobody asks the players” about their workload.

“It is a doubt if Alisson can train on Friday,” said Slot.

“If he can’t, then he probably won’t play. We have to wait and see.”

Alisson played 42 matches for Liverpool and Brazil last season despite being injured for more than two months, when Caoimhin Kelleher deputised for him.

“He [Alisson] has a slight issue with one of his muscles and we wonder if this game is too early or not,” added Slot.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“He didn’t get it in the Milan game, it happened a bit before, but after the Milan game he felt it more and more.

“We have to wait and see if he will be in goal on Saturday or if we have to wait a few extra days.”

Liverpool lost at home to Nottingham Forest after the international break before beating Milan.

They host Bournemouth in the third match of a run of seven in 22 days, but Slot is not fazed by the busy schedule.

“The Premier League has four extra games compared to the Eredivisie and also the League Cup, that’s the main difference,” Slot added.

“But the main difference between the Premier League and every other league in Europe – as you all know – is we play during Christmas and new year.

“But the strength of the league, the quality of the league, the quality of Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth – it is much higher than if you play an Eredivisie team that doesn’t play for the top-six positions. That is where it makes a difference.”