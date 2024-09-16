CONFIRMED: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania to co- host CHAN in 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Dr Patrice Motsepe has confirmed that Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will co-host the 2025 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in 2025.

The competition has been scheduled for February 1-28 with the qualifiers set to start on the weekend of October 25-27.

With three host countries, the qualifiers will now narrow down to getting 13 more countries to complete the roster of 16.

“CHAN is an excellent opportunity for Africa based players. It is a perfect place to groom tomorrow’s winners of the AFCON,” said Motsepe.

