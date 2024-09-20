League champions Thunder pack up squad with three foreign additions - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi City Thunder's new signings. POSTER COURTESY THUNDER SOCIALS

Basketball

League champions Thunder pack up squad with three foreign additions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Kenya Basketball Premier League champions Nairobi City Thunder have bulked up their squad and signed three international players ahead of their debut in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) later this year.

Thunder have brought on board American Power forward William Sydney Davis from the NBA G-League side Ignite as well as Nigerian point guard Uchenna Iroegbu who has been playing in Qatar.

Also joining Thunder, who have already commenced training, is Senegalese power forward Michael Diouf who is the Europe Cup all-time points leader. The 35-year old has featured for Dannish side Bakken Bears from 2015 to early this year.

He played alongside Kenyan international Tuler Ongwae, who has also joined Thunder for their BAL campaign. He is a four-time Dannis defender of the year, and was the Dannis MVP finals in 2021.

Thunder have been on a rebuild to buff up for an assault at the BAL title. Apart from Kenyan star Ongwae, the team has also snapped up Eugene Adera from rivals Equity Dumas, and brought on board another Kenyan international, Derric Ogechi.

Thunder won the Kenyan league unbeaten last season, but their biggest target now is on the Basketball Africa League, where they look to become the first Kenyan team to qualify for the last 16.

The qualification route for the last 16, for the BAL season five, will be announced later in the year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved